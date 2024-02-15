Grammarly announces general availability of App Actions

Grammarly announced the general availability of its app actions feature for all business, individual, and education customers. App actions enable customers to complete actions in popular third-party applications wherever writing with Grammarly is happening, making it easier to get work done without wasting time switching between tools, so teams stay focused and efficient.

Grammarly is able to provide a connective layer across apps and workflows because it works where people do, on over 500,000 apps and websites. With app actions, customers can:

Find, link to, or create new tasks to manage work in Asana, Atlassian Jira, monday.com, Smartsheet, and Wrike

Find and link to a file or page in Atlassian Confluence, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and Microsoft SharePoint

Reference, link to, or create a new contact in HubSpot

Access, format, and share links to schedule meetings via Calendly

Find and insert animations and images from GIPHY and Unsplash

The app actions feature maintains all of Grammarly’s enterprise-grade security and privacy practices and commitment to responsible AI. All app actions are available today for all Grammarly Business, Premium, and Education customers, and Grammarly Free users benefit from connections to GIPHY and Unsplash.

https://www.grammarly.com/app-actions