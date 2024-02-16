Ontotext releases Ontotext Metadata Studio 3.7

Ontotext, a provider of enterprise knowledge graph (EKG) technology and semantic database engines, announced the availability of Ontotext Metadata Studio (OMDS) 3.7, an all-in-one environment that facilitates the creation, evaluation, and quality improvement of text analytics services. This latest release provides out-of-the-box, rapid natural language processing (NLP) prototyping and development so organizations can iteratively create a text analytics service that best serves their domain knowledge.

As part of Ontotext’s AI-in-Action initiative, which helps data scientists and engineers benefit from the AI capabilities of its products, the latest version enables users to tag content with Common English Entity Linking (CEEL), text analytics service. CEEL is trained to tag mentions of people, organizations, and locations to their representation in Wikidata – the public knowledge graph that includes close to 100 million entity instances. With OMDS, organizations can recognize approximately 40 million Wikidata concepts, and streamline information extraction from text and enrichment of databases and knowledge graphs. Organizations can:

Automate tagging and categorization of content to facilitate more efficient discovery, reviews, and knowledge synthesis.

Enrich content, achieve precise search, improve SEO, and enhance the performance of LLMs and downstream analytics.

Streamline information extraction from large volumes of unstructured content and analyze market trends.

https://www.ontotext.com/products/ontotext-metadata-studio/