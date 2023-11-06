OpenAI introduces custom GPTs

From the OpenAI Blog…

We’re rolling out custom versions of ChatGPT that you can create for a specific purpose—called GPTs. GPTs are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home, and then share that creation with others. For example, GPTs can help you learn the rules to any board game, help teach your kids math, or design stickers…

Anyone can easily build their own GPT—no coding is required. You can make them for yourself, just for your company’s internal use, or for everyone. Creating one is as easy as starting a conversation, giving it instructions and extra knowledge, and picking what it can do, like searching the web, making images or analyzing data…

Example GPTs are available today for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users to try out including Canva and Zapier AI Actions…

You can also define custom actions by making one or more APIs available to the GPT. Like plugins, actions allow GPTs to integrate external data or interact with the real-world. Connect GPTs to databases, plug them into emails, or make them your shopping assistant…

https://openai.com/blog/introducing-gpts