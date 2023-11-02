DataStax launches RAGStack

DataStax announced the launch of RAGStack, an out-of-the-box RAG solution designed to simplify implementation of retrieval augmented generation (RAG) applications built with LangChain. RAGStack reduces the complexity and overwhelming choices that developers face when implementing RAG for their generative AI applications with a streamlined, tested, and efficient set of tools and techniques for building with LLMs.

With RAGStack, companies benefit from a preselected set of open-source software for implementing generative AI applications, providing developers with a ready-made solution for RAG that leverages the LangChain ecosystem including LangServe, LangChain Templates and LangSmith, along with Apache Cassandra and the DataStax Astra DB vector database. This removes the hassle of having to assemble a bespoke solution and provides developers with a simplified, comprehensive generative AI stack.

RAG combines the strengths of both retrieval-based and generative AI methods for natural language understanding and generation, enabling real-time, contextually relevant responses that underpin much of the innovation happening with this technology.

With specifically curated software components, abstractions to improve developer productivity and system performance, enhancements that improve existing vector search techniques, and compatibility with most generative AI data components, RAGStack provides overall improvements to the performance, scalability, and cost of implementing RAG in generative AI applications.

https://www.datastax.com/products/ragstack