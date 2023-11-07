TransPerfect announces integrated translation solution for Sitecore XM Cloud

TransPerfect announced the launch of the first translation integration to support Sitecore XM Cloud, giving users the ability to create, manage, and deliver relevant multilingual content with an enterprise-ready CMS.

GlobalLink for Sitecore XM Cloud is TransPerfect’s solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process within Sitecore’s user interface. By marrying Sitecore’s hybrid CMS, XM Cloud, with GlobalLink’s extended localization workflow capabilities, this integration offers users a holistic solution for crafting and launching multilingual digital experiences. The solution allows users to:

Automatically import translated content back to Sitecore XM Cloud target locales

View dashboards depicting complete submission statistics, status of submissions at target locales, and translation jobs at each target locale level

View a visual tree structure in the GCC UI for easy navigation (includes system folder for translations)

View a list of selected pages before submitting for translation

Submit a single page for translation

Automatically publish translated content

Translate alt text images, single-line text, and rich text

Configure templates and template field types in the connector

Copy the source content that does not need translation into the target language

Automatically include all page and page components for translation in recursive page submissions

https://www.transperfect.com ■ https://www.sitecore.com