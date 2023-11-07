Brightcove and Socialive partner

Brightcove announced today an expanded partnership with Socialive, a video content creation platform designed for enterprises, to provide customers additional remote video production capabilities. Enhancing Brightcove’s comprehensive and reliable live streaming solution with Socialive’s features provides customers greater control over the creation, management and distribution of live and on-demand internal video content. Through the integration, customers can:

Easily produce high-quality dynamic live video content through Socialive’s Studio, where they can combine multiple presenters in layouts, add graphics, sound effects, and pre-recorded videos.

Access Socialive's Virtual Green Room feature that simplifies guest talent management during live virtual events from any device.

Stream and manage live video and on-demand content globally across various formats and devices, and leverage Brightcove's analytics and insights to measure the impact of video content.

Integrate an end-to-end video creation, distribution, and management solution that easily combines Socialive and Brightcove.

