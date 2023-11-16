Ontotext and TopQuadrant partner to accelerate adoption of graph and semantic technologies

Ontotext, a semantic data and knowledge graph technology provider, and TopQuadrant, a provider of software tools for data governance and semantics, announced a partnership to bring advantages to their shared customer base. With TopQuadrant, Ontotext clients gain a knowledge graph creation and curation tool that enables new data governance use cases, while TopQuadrant clients benefit from improved scalability, usability, and performance. The combination of front and back-end systems enables:

Scalability and Performance for Large Data Sets: With Ontotext’s RDF database GraphDB, semantic data products such as taxonomies, tag lists, metadata stores, and code lists, can now scale to handle master data management and enterprise data quality and validation efforts. Policy Enforcement and Automation: TopQuadrant’s expertise in data governance and metadata management will help clients enforce policies across organizations’ full data landscape, mitigating risk of regulatory fines such as for GDPR. Pharma R&D Semantic Solution: This solution will enable data models to capture data and improve data quality, enhancing collaboration and efficiency, automating regulatory reporting and ultimately enabling new insights into drug discovery. Semantic Data Catalog: The semantic approach for active metadata management harmonizes data and metadata across an entire organization. The semantic data catalog actively populates metadata and makes data more interoperable and reusable.

https://www.ontotext.com/company/news/ontotext-and-topquadrant-a-powerful-partnership/