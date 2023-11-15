Fivetran deepens relationship with Microsoft; adds new data lake destinations

Fivetran announced its support for Microsoft OneLake through integration with Microsoft Fabric as a new data lake destination, and that Fivetran has been named a Microsoft Fabric Interoperability Partner. Together with support for Delta Lake on Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) Gen2, also announced today, Fivetran customers now have two Microsoft data lake destinations to securely consolidate their data workloads with any of Fivetran’s 400-plus pre-built, fully managed data pipelines.

Because Fivetran automates data extraction, cleansing, conforming and converting data to Delta Lake format, customers are able to move faster in developing AI and generative AI-based projects.

OneLake serves as the unified data foundation for Microsoft Fabric, making it simple for customers to access their data through a file explorer, similar to Microsoft’s OneDrive for files. With OneLake, customers can create multiple workspaces within a single tenant.

Fivetran offers the flexibility and scalability that enterprises need to build a solid data lake foundation, across on-premise, cloud-based and third-party sources. Whether an organization has a hybrid or multi-cloud environment, Fivetran provides high-volume data movement with enterprise-ready reliability and uptime, and industry-standard practices for data encryption, with GDPR, IS0 27001 and SOC 2 Type II compliance.

https://www.fivetran.com/blog/fivetran-supports-microsoft-onelake-as-a-destination-through-integration-with-microsoft-fabric