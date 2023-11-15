Acquia Site Studio introduces capabilities to create Drupal and headless applications from a single platform

Acquia announced new capabilities for Acquia Site Studio, the low-code Drupal website builder. Now, developers and marketers can create and manage digital experiences for traditional Drupal websites and headless applications using the same content. This allows marketers to create engaging digital experiences across digital channels from a single content platform, reducing demands on development and IT resources.

Acquia Site Studio offers an intuitive visual page building and content authoring experience for Drupal. In a traditional website build, Site Studio allows non-technical users to create components, layouts, and content without the need for PHP and JavaScript. Now, with the launch of the new JSON:API for Site Studio, JavaScript and front end developers can easily access the content and layouts created via Site Studio in decoupled or headless apps to create more engaging, interactive digital experiences. The new feature requires Acquia Site Studio 7.4 and above and use of a modern version of Drupal.

https://www.acquia.com/newsroom/press-releases/site-studio-drupal-headless