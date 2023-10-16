OpenLink Software introduces the OpenLink Personal Assistant

From the OpenLink blog…

We are pleased to announce the immediate availability of the OpenLink Personal Assistant, a practical application of Knowledge Graph-driven Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) showcasing the power of knowledge discovery and exploration enabled by a modern conversational user interface. This modern approach revitalizes the enduring pursuit of high-performance, secure data access, integration, and management by harnessing the combined capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs), Knowledge Graphs, and RAG, all propelled by declarative query languages such as SPARQL, SQL, and SPASQL (SPARQL inside SQL).

GPT 4.0 and 3.5-turbo foundation models form the backbone of the OpenLink Assistant, offering a sophisticated level of conversational interaction. These models can interpret context, thereby providing a user experience that intuitively emulates aspects of human intelligence.

What truly sets OpenLink Assistant apart is state-of-the-art RAG technology, integrated seamlessly with SPARQL, SQL, and SPASQL (SPARQL inside SQL). This fusion, coupled with our existing text indexing and search functionality, allows for real-time, contextually relevant data retrieval from domain-specific knowledge bases deployed as knowledge graphs.

Self-Describing, Self-Supporting Products: OpenLink Assistant adds a self-describing element to our Virtuoso, ODBC & JDBC Drivers products by simply installing the Assistant’s VAD (Virtuoso Application Distro) package. OpenAPI-Compliance: With YAML and JSON description documents, OpenLink Assistant offers hassle-free integration into existing systems. Any OpenAPI compliant service can be integrated into its conversation processing pipeline while also exposing core functionality to other service consumer apps. Device Compatibility: Whether you’re on a desktop or a mobile device, OpenLink Assistant delivers a seamless interaction experience. UI Customization: The Assistant can be skinned to align with your application’s UI, ensuring a cohesive user experience. Versatile Query Support: With support for SQL, SPARQL, and SPASQL, OpenLink Assistant can interact with a multitude of data, information, and knowledge sources.

https://medium.com/openlink-software-blog/introducing-the-openlink-personal-assistant-e74a76eb2bed