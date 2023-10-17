dbt Labs announces the next generation of dbt Semantic Layer

dbt Labs has announced the next generation of the dbt Semantic Layer following its acquisition of Transform in February 2023. The dbt Semantic Layer enables organizations to centrally define business metrics in dbt Cloud and then query them from any integrated analytics tool. This allows organizations to ensure that critical definitions such as “revenue,” “customer count,” or “churn rate” are consistent in every data application.

dbt Labs is also shipping a new integration with Tableau for the dbt Semantic Layer. With this integration organizations that rely on Tableau’s analytics platform can benefit from business-critical metrics that are consistent, reliable, and reading from a single, verified source of truth. The Semantic Layer also integrates with Google Sheets, Hex, Klipfolio, Lightdash, Mode, and Push.ai. New features:

Dynamic join support: Join any number of tables together to produce metrics on top of an existing database.

Join any number of tables together to produce metrics on top of an existing database. Optimized query plans and SQL generation: Generates joins, filters and aggregations as an analyst would, with legible and performant SQL.

Generates joins, filters and aggregations as an analyst would, with legible and performant SQL. Complex metric types: Enables new aggregations and more flexible metric definitions, empowering users to define more metrics critical to measuring their business.

Enables new aggregations and more flexible metric definitions, empowering users to define more metrics critical to measuring their business. Expanded data platform support: Supports BigQuery, Databricks, Redshift, and Snowflake, including performance optimizations for each.

