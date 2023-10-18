Gilbane Advisor 10-18-23 — UI models, GenAI use cases

This week we feature articles from Michael Andrews, and Barr Moses.

Additional reading comes from Daniel Tunkelang, Matthias Pfefferle, Jonny Protheroe & Sian Davies, and Michael Parekh.

News comes from Adobe, Optimizely, Ontotext, and MadCap Software.

Opinion / Analysis

Bridging the divide between structured content and user interface design

Michael Andrews explains why implementing decoupled design with headless decoupled content management systems is difficult, and makes the case for UI models as the eventual solution. (15 min).

https://storyneedle.com/bridging-the-divide-between-structured-content-and-user-interface-design/

5 Generative AI use cases companies can implement today

“… where do most companies actually start when it comes to incorporating generative AI? What generative AI use cases are realistic, achievable, and actually worth the ROI?”

Barr Moses investigated and does a nice job describing what some early adopters have implemented, with a bit of how and who included. (10 min).

https://towardsdatascience.com/5-generative-ai-use-cases-companies-can-implement-today-f458707bfbbe

More Reading

Adobe releases new Experience Manager for Enterprises

Adobe Experience Manager Sites enable businesses to build websites, and easily create and edit web content using popular word processing tools.

https://business.adobe.com/products/experience-manager/sites/aem-sites.html

Optimizely debuts marketing operating system

Optimizely One provides a single workflow making it simpler for marketers to create, manage, deliver, and optimize content all in one place.

https://www.optimizely.com

Ontotext GraphDB now available in AWS Marketplace

GraphDB listing on AWS Marketplace enables global customers to apply semantic technology to connect the dots of their enterprise data easily. https://www.ontotext.com/products/graphdb/

MadCap Software brings ChatGPT to MadCap Central

The content management platform provides integrated ChatGPT functionality optimized for authors and editors of technical content.

https://www.madcapsoftware.com

