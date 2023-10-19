Netlify announces Composable Web Platform

Netlify announced the Netlify Composable Web Platform, a new platform for enterprises to build and implement modern, composable web architecture. Netlify’s Composable Web Platform offers enterprises a simplified path towards composable web architecture and a foundation for architects, developers, and marketers.

The Composable Web Platform unifies content, data sources, code and infrastructure, and allows developers to select components to integrate into a single workflow. The platform offers a single user interface for customers to access:

Netlify Core provides teams with the platform and workflow to focus on building websites and apps without labor-intensive operations. Core primitive advancements added to Netlify Core ensure that updating or rebuilding assets only happens where required, and make sure that customer applications are consistent, up to date, and performant.

Netlify Connect brings all content sources and CMS applications together in a single location, giving web teams the power to orchestrate and manage how and where content is served to all frontend digital experiences. A new private SDK allows any company to create a connection between their purchased or custom content source and Netlify Connect.

Netlify Create integrates with your chosen content systems, frameworks, and architectures, providing an intuitive visual editing experience.

