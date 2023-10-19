Language Weaver extends neural machine translation capabilities with LLMs

Language Weaver, a business unit within RWS’s Language Services and Technology division, is accelerating the development and deployment of generative AI technologies to enhance the capabilities of its secure, AI-powered machine translation platform.

Language Weaver is using Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) machine learning and AI services, including Amazon SageMaker, to build new features and scale its Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities in a private, secure and protected environment.

The Language Weaver platform is a neural machine translation platform that combines cutting-edge machine learning, advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and linguistic expertise. The platform provides highly accurate, real-time translation across almost 3,500 language combinations.

RWS has now also joined the AWS Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings. This network features 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries.

https://www.rws.com/language-weaver/