MongoDB announces new Atlas Vector Search capabilities

MongoDB announced new capabilities, performance improvements, and a data-streaming integration for MongoDB Atlas Vector Search.

Developers can more easily aggregate and filter data, improving semantic information retrieval and reducing hallucinations in AI-powered applications. With new performance improvements for MongoDB Atlas Vector Search, the time it takes to build indexes is reduced to help accelerate application development. Additionally, MongoDB Atlas Vector Search is now integrated with fully managed data streams from Confluent Cloud to make it easier to use real-time data from a variety of sources to power AI applications.

MongoDB Atlas Vector Search provides the functionality of a vector database integrated as part of a unified developer data platform, allowing teams to store and process vector embeddings alongside virtually any type of data to more quickly and easily build generative AI applications.

https://www.mongodb.com/press/new-mongodb-atlas-vector-search-capabilities-help-developers-build-and-scale-ai-applications