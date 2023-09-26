Acquia launches Acquia Exchange

Acquia, a digital experience technology provider, announced the launch of an integration hub, Acquia Exchange, to enhance the flexibility and extensibility of its digital experience platform. Acquia Exchange offers customers a single destination to discover integrations, connectors, and modules that enhance Acquia solutions and connect them to those of other technology providers. This intuitive hub makes it easier for organizations to extend their digital experience platform (DXP) using technology from Acquia’s ecosystem of SaaS partners.

As an open and composable DXP, Acquia allows for integrations with a wide range of third-party marketing, sales, and digital technologies. This enables customers to build productive digital experiences that meet the precise requirements of their own audiences. Now, with Acquia Exchange, customers can explore integrations by company name, technology category, or Acquia product.

Acquia Exchange helps customers discover three different types of integrations:

Native – Developed and supported by Acquia.

– Developed and supported by Acquia. Partner – Developed and supported by an Acquia technology partner or a solution partner.

– Developed and supported by an Acquia technology partner or a solution partner. Community – Developed and supported by a third-party vendor.

https://www.acquia.com/integrations