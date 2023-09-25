Amazon and Anthropic announce strategic collaboration to advance generative AI

Amazon and Anthropic announced a strategic collaboration that will bring together their respective technology and expertise in safer generative artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the development of Anthropic’s future foundation models and make them widely accessible to AWS customers. As part of the expanded collaboration:

Anthropic will use AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips to build, train, and deploy its future foundation models, benefitting from the price, performance, scale, and security of AWS.

AWS will become Anthropic’s primary cloud provider for mission critical workloads, including safety research and future foundation model development. Anthropic plans to run the majority of its workloads on AWS.

Anthropic makes a long-term commitment to provide AWS customers around the world with access to future generations of its foundation models via Amazon Bedrock. In addition, Anthropic will provide AWS customers with early access to unique features for model customization and fine-tuning capabilities.

Amazon will invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic and have a minority ownership position in the company.

Amazon developers and engineers will be able to build with Anthropic models via Amazon Bedrock so they can incorporate generative AI capabilities into their work.

https://press.aboutamazon.com/2023/9/amazon-and-anthropic-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-advance-generative-ai ■ https://www.anthropic.com