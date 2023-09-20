This week we feature articles by Mike Loukides, and Danilo Najkov.
Additional reading comes from Maria Stasimioti, Sarah K. White, Natasha Lomas, and Wangchunshu Zhou, Ningyu Zhang, Peng Cui, et al.
News comes from Adobe, Acquia, Netlify, and Cloudinary.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
The real problem with software development
“It’s not writing code, it’s managing complexity”. So true. Mike Loukides has an excellent piece explaining what this means for modern software development, and for the utility of generative AI coding. This non-technical article (no code) is useful for anyone who has to make decisions about, or understand, software development projects, strategy, or operations. (5 min)
https://www.oreilly.com/radar/the-real-problem-with-software-development/
Unlocking the power of facial blurring in media: A comprehensive exploration and model comparison
Danilo Najkov reports on his project to understand how face detection and blurring is currently being accomplished. He compares algorithms used, and provides visual examples, and a web application he built to do so. (12 min)
https://towardsdatascience.com/unlocking-the-power-of-facial-blurring-in-media-a-comprehensive-exploration-and-model-comparison-261031603513
Content technology news
Adobe unveils Adobe GenStudio for enterprises
Solution combines content ideation, creation, production and activation to support the enterprise content supply chain with generative AI.
https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2023/Adobe-Unveils-Adobe-GenStudio-for-Enterprises/default.aspx
Acquia adds generative AI to digital asset management platform
Native integration for AI-generated product and image descriptions to speed time to market for digital assets used across customer channels.
https://www.acquia.com/newsroom/press-releases/acquia-dam-generativeai
Netlify announces Software Developer Kit (SDK)
New suite to accelerate modern web development for enterprise developers with a streamlined, accelerated path to composable web architecture.
https://www.netlify.com/products/software-development-kit
Cloudinary updates Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform
Studio is a new feature that allows allows non-technical users to quickly adapt images and video with built-in generative AI capabilities.
https://cloudinary.com
