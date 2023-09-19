Contentful launches composable content platform in AWS Marketplace

Contentful, a composable content platform for digital-first business, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch the Contentful Composable Content Platform in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and or services that run on AWS. With Contentful, powered by AWS, customers can build and orchestrate content experiences across all of their digital channels and platforms through AWS Marketplace.

Now, AWS customers can license Contentful through AWS Marketplace for seamless integration of Contentful with their existing cloud infrastructure, in addition to streamlined procurement, consolidated billing and cost-saving opportunities. This enables streamlined management and enhanced performance of digital content, empowering customers to deliver omni-channel digital experiences with increased speed and agility, and ensuring reliability and consistency to meet evolving consumer demands. Contentful, powered by AWS, allows organizations to build digital experiences by creating, managing, and delivering content across websites, mobile apps, and digital platforms.

https://www.contentful.com/partners/technology/aws/