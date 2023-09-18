StreamText updates Automatic Speech Recognition Caption platform

StreamText, enterprise caption platform, announced the latest release of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI). With the ability to create captions directly from an audio source, StreamText ASR features term glossaries to help finetune captioning AI for specific events and increase overall accuracy. The platform offers direct integrations with meeting software such as Zoom and Adobe Connect. It also supports over 50 source languages, including variants of English, French, and Spanish. While the quality of human captioning is often more accurate than AI counterparts, it may not always apply to all captioning needs. In these cases, StreamText ASR is a solution. ASR is useful in university settings, classrooms, government administration, and broadcast media.

