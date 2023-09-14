Cloudinary updates Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform

Cloudinary, an image and video platform, announced a key enhancement to its enterprise DAM, Cloudinary Assets, with the addition of Studio, a new feature that allows users to quickly adapt images and video easily. Powered by AI, Studio users will benefit from more efficient media management workflows, improved collaboration, and faster time to market. With access to built-in generative AI capabilities, users can quickly remove backgrounds, add drop shadows or otherwise manipulate images and videos to suit their needs.

Cloudinary Assets users save time with the ability to define one or multiple transformations that the platform can use to instantly optimize images and videos for all channels, devices, and platforms and automatically generate variations when uploaded or on demand.

Studio brings additional workflow efficiencies to a modern DAM platform that includes:

Automation of collaboration workflows: Cloudinary makes it easy to create and share image and video collections between internal teams and external collaborators, facilitate review and approval workflows, and navigate asset handoffs.

Unlimited asset variations: From a single source file, users can rely on AI to automatically create an unlimited number of experience-ready assets that are optimized for performance and tailored to the specifications of each channel.

