Text-to-CAD: risks and opportunities
I haven’t seen much discussion of generative AI and 3D, where the output is a 3D CAD model rather than an image, but of course this is already a thing. Reggie Raye & K. Alexandria Bond provide a readable and useful overview of some tools to use, as well as advice on dealing with the unique design and engineering applicable. (12 min)
https://thegradient.pub/text-to-cad/
Secrets, and how to prove them: A magician’s guide to zero-knowledge proofs
If you’ve read multiple explanations of what a zero-knowledge proof is and you’re not convinced you’ve quite got the hang of it, or you are confident you have, but are looking for a non-technical explanation, you know, for a friend, you’ll appreciate this short demo and explanation by magician by Michael Blau — though he keeps his secret. He also works with crypto investors. (3 min)
https://a16zcrypto.com/posts/article/a-magicians-guide-to-zero-knowledge-proofs/
Merkle launches global composable commerce accelerator for Salesforce Commerce
Developed to work with Contentful and Magnolia content management systems, the accelerator extends Salesforce Commerce Cloud and streamlines integration.
https://www.merkle.com/en/merkle-now/press-releases/2023/merkle-launches-global-composable-commerce-accelerator-for-sales.html
InfluxData Announces InfluxDB Clustered
The rebuilt database engine is optimized for real-time analytics with higher performance, unlimited cardinality, and SQL support.
https://www.influxdata.com
Kobai announces partnership with Databricks
Kobai’s Saturn platform is embedded directly in the data layer, allowing organizations to query data without moving it from the lakehouse.
https://www.kobai.io/articles/strategic-partnership-between-databricks-and-kobai
Neo4j adds vector search within its native graph database
Enables customers to achieve richer insights from semantic search and generative AI applications, and serve as long-term memory.
https://neo4j.com/press-releases/neo4j-vector-search/
