Netlify announces Software Developer Kit (SDK)

Netlify, a platform for modern web development, announced the general availability of the Netlify Software Development Kit (SDK), a suite of tools designed to provide technology partners, web development agencies, and customers with custom integration development capabilities. With Netlify SDK, development teams can custom tailor their web projects, web properties, and web architectures for their business needs. Netlify SDK brings improved productivity, flexibility, and speed-to-market to level-up enterprise development team capabilities.

Netlify SDK includes several new features for Netlify Front-End Cloud, including Build Event Handlers, API Handlers, a new Integration UI, and more, to help organizations to accelerate the migration to and evolution of composable web architectures. Netlify SDK helps enterprise development teams gain:

Support for any content source – A standardized development process, for users to quickly spin up custom integrations that can sync to data sources.

Improved developer productivity – Enables teams to take advantage of off-the-shelf integrations.

Decreased time to delivery – Developers can reduce time required to get started building custom architectures and continue scaling bespoke web experiences.

An elevated visual editing experience – Integrations with Stackbit leverage a visual editing experience easing cross-department collaboration that allows non-developers to interact with the platform.

