Acquia adds generative AI to digital asset management platform

Acquia, a digital experience platform, announced new integrations between Acquia DAM and generative AI solutions ChatGPT and Clarifai. These integrations enable creatives and marketers using the Acquia digital asset management (DAM) platform to accelerate time to market by creating on-brand, search engine optimized product descriptions and image alt text. Acquia DAM may be used as a standalone solution or with content management systems such as Drupal or other products in the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (Acquia DXP).

With the native integration between Acquia DAM and ChatGPT, product marketers can quickly create product listings on their own websites and popular commerce sites such as Walmart, commerce platforms like Shopify. This solution enables teams to create on-brand content for their entire product line faster, based on product attributes in Acquia DAM, to ensure accuracy across digital channels. Teams can use target keywords as inputs for the AI-generated description to optimize for search. As an organization’s image library grows, the integration monitors all new or newly versioned image assets, ensuring no assets fall through the cracks.

https://www.acquia.com/newsroom/press-releases/acquia-dam-generativeai