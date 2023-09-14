Adobe unveils Adobe GenStudio for enterprises

Adobe announced Adobe GenStudio, a new solution combining content ideation, creation, production and activation to advance the enterprise content supply chain with generative AI. By connecting Adobe’s solutions across Creative Cloud, Firefly, Express and Experience Cloud, marketing and creative departments can now:

Rapidly create and activate new and variant content with Firefly generative AI and Express in a simple to use interface connected to Enterprise data and supports real-time collaboration across the entire company.

Create Enterprise content workflows and enable content re-use through a single Enterprise portal via Workfront, Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Creative Cloud.

Activate content through any channel and immediately gain insights into content performance through Adobe Experience Cloud.

Through Express integration with Experience Cloud, more people in an organization can now collaborate in content workflow. Experienced designers and marketers such as campaign marketers, web site managers, social media marketers and product managers are able to create, edit and version brand approved assets for immediate personalization. GenStudio puts agility in the hands of digital experience managers while ensuring brand standards and overall governance are maintained. Through the integration of Workfront, Firefly and Adobe Experience Manager, GenStudio accelerates and optimizes a notoriously lengthy, cumbersome and expensive process.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2023/Adobe-Unveils-Adobe-GenStudio-for-Enterprises/default.aspx