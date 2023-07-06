Bloomreach supports OAuth 2.0 authentication

Bloomreach, provider of a Commerce Experience Cloud, announced the support of Open Authorization (OAuth) 2.0 authentication for webhooks, an industry standard protocol for authentication that enables third-party applications to access a user’s data without sharing their credentials. Businesses will now have the ability to integrate Bloomreach Engagement with third-party applications that require OAuth through webhooks, safely connecting real-time data in and out Bloomreach and boosting marketing personalization without the need to switch platforms.

The use of webhooks plays a crucial role in facilitating real-time data synchronization and triggering actions across multiple marketing channels. By leveraging webhooks effectively, marketers can deliver personalized, timely, and consistent experiences across touchpoints, to improve customer engagement and satisfaction. As marketers deliver these enhanced experiences, the OAuth 2.0 authentication method for webhooks maintains the security and integrity of the exchanged data. By enabling controlled access to protected resources, it mitigates the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches.

OAuth 2.0 authentication via webhooks opens the door for brands to frictionlessly integrate Bloomreach Engagement with third-party platforms and applications in their tech stack that require this authentication method. This includes Microsoft Azure, Commercetools, Criteo Marketing, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Listrak, and Talkdesk, among others.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2023/bloomreach-now-supports-frictionless-integrations-with-third-party-applications-requiring-oauth-2.0-authentication-method