dtSearch updates enterprise products

dtSearch announced the release of version 2023.01 and beta release of version 2023.02 of its enterprise and developer product line for instantly searching terabytes of online and offline data. The product line’s proprietary document filters cover popular “Office” formats, website data, databases, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products can run either “on premises” at organizations or in a cloud environment such as on Azure or AWS.

The release adds a new search results display for dtSearch’s enterprise products.

The beta adds sample code demonstrating use of the dtSearch Engine in an ASP.NET Core application running in a Windows (NanoServer) or Linux Docker container.

The beta also adds sample code demonstrating how to build NuGet packages to deploy the dtSearch Engine with associated dependencies including ICU, CMAP files, stemming rules, and the external file parsers.

