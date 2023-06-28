Databricks announces LakehouseIQ

Databricks announced LakehouseIQ, a knowledge engine that learns what makes an organization’s data, culture and operations unique. LakehouseIQ uses generative AI to understand jargon, data usage patterns, organizational structure, and more to answer questions within the context of a business. Anyone in an organization can interact with LakehouseIQ using natural language to search, understand, and query data. LakehouseIQ is fully integrated with Databricks Unity Catalog to help ensure that democratizing access to data adheres to internal security and governance rules.

LakehouseIQ learns from signals within an organization using schemas, documents, queries, popularity, lineage, notebooks, and BI dashboards to gain intelligence as it answers more queries. LakehouseIQ helps employees get immediate answers to questions without requiring that they possess the technical skill required by traditional data analysis tools. The engine understands their unique business jargon and context to more accurately interpret the intent of the question, and can even generate additional insights that could spur new questions or lines of thinking. With LakehouseIQ, every employee, not just data scientists, can unlock the full potential of internal corporate data to make better, more informed decisions. The Databricks Assistant, powered by LakehouseIQ, is in preview.

https://www.databricks.com/blog/introducing-lakehouseiq-ai-powered-engine-uniquely-understands-your-business