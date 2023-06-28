Gilbane Advisor 6-28-23 — LLM KG roadmap, AI2 public service

This week we feature articles from Shirui Pan, Linhao Luo, Yufei Wang, Chen Chen, Jiapu Wang & Xindong Wu, and Maria Antoniak, Li Lucy, Maarten Sap & Luca Soldaini.

Additional reading comes from Jon Udell, Fabio Matricardi, Mark Sundstrom, and Rhiannon Williams.

News comes from MongoDB, Drupal, Databricks, and Bloomreach & Shopware.

Note: We’ll be off next week and back on July 12th.

Unifying large language models and knowledge graphs: A roadmap

We’ve been focused mostly on practitioner-authored articles on this topic. This comprehensive paper is a useful resource for practitioners, strategists, and researchers alike. It is well written and illustrated, and a valuable reference that will come in handy at multiple points in related projects. (50 min)

https://arxiv.org/pdf/2306.08302.pdf

Using large language models with care

This is not news, but researchers Maria Antoniak, Li Lucy, Maarten Sap, and Luca Soldaini from The Allen Institute provide an important public service with their “introductory outline of the risks of LLMs, written for the everyday user.” This will be directly helpful to some of us, but especially useful for sharing with certain colleagues, or family and friends. (11 min)

https://blog.allenai.org/using-large-language-models-with-care-eeb17b0aed27

MongoDB launches five new capabilities for MongoDB Atlas

The new MongoDB features can help speed up innovation by standardizing workloads on a single developer data platform across the enterprise.

https://www.mongodb.com/press/mongodb-launches-five-new-capabilities-for-mongodb-atlas-to-build-new-classes-of-applications

Drupal 10.1 is now available

Customizing the look of your site easier, adds support for decoupled navigation, improves content modeling and editing, block management…

https://www.drupal.org/project/drupal/releases/10.1.0

Databricks announces Lakehouse Apps

Databricks customers will be able to discover, deploy, and manage data and AI applications directly from Databricks.

https://www.databricks.com

Bloomreach and Shopware partner

Bloomreach’s marketing automation, product discovery, and content management will enhance Shopware e-commerce customer’s customer journeys.

https://www.bloomreach.com ■ https://www.shopware.com/en/

