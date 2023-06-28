This week we feature articles from Shirui Pan, Linhao Luo, Yufei Wang, Chen Chen, Jiapu Wang & Xindong Wu, and Maria Antoniak, Li Lucy, Maarten Sap & Luca Soldaini.
Opinion / Analysis
Unifying large language models and knowledge graphs: A roadmap
We’ve been focused mostly on practitioner-authored articles on this topic. This comprehensive paper is a useful resource for practitioners, strategists, and researchers alike. It is well written and illustrated, and a valuable reference that will come in handy at multiple points in related projects. (50 min)
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2306.08302.pdf
Using large language models with care
This is not news, but researchers Maria Antoniak, Li Lucy, Maarten Sap, and Luca Soldaini from The Allen Institute provide an important public service with their “introductory outline of the risks of LLMs, written for the everyday user.” This will be directly helpful to some of us, but especially useful for sharing with certain colleagues, or family and friends. (11 min)
https://blog.allenai.org/using-large-language-models-with-care-eeb17b0aed27
More Reading
- Why LLM-assisted table transformation is a big deal Some of you will know this – either way, a useful short read. via Jon Udell
- Fun take on hype cycles for programmers… XML is the future via Bite code!
- For adventurous DIY’s like Fabio Matricardi… Answering questions about your documents using LangChain (and not OpenAI) via Artificial Corner
- Sad, but inevitable… The people paid to train AI are outsourcing their work… to AI via MIT Technology Review
Content technology news
MongoDB launches five new capabilities for MongoDB Atlas
The new MongoDB features can help speed up innovation by standardizing workloads on a single developer data platform across the enterprise.
https://www.mongodb.com/press/mongodb-launches-five-new-capabilities-for-mongodb-atlas-to-build-new-classes-of-applications
Drupal 10.1 is now available
Customizing the look of your site easier, adds support for decoupled navigation, improves content modeling and editing, block management…
https://www.drupal.org/project/drupal/releases/10.1.0
Databricks announces Lakehouse Apps
Databricks customers will be able to discover, deploy, and manage data and AI applications directly from Databricks.
https://www.databricks.com
Bloomreach and Shopware partner
Bloomreach’s marketing automation, product discovery, and content management will enhance Shopware e-commerce customer’s customer journeys.
https://www.bloomreach.com ■ https://www.shopware.com/en/
