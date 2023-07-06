Brightspot CMS integrates OpenAI

Brightspot CMS, a content management system for global organizations to deliver digital experiences, announced a seamless integration with OpenAI, enabling organizations to elevate their content creation and personalization efforts. This integration helps content authors, editors, marketers and communications professionals to produce high-quality content that resonates with their target audiences. With the integration of OpenAI into Brightspot CMS, content creators can leverage AI-assisted suggestions for headlines, subheadlines and full body text, enabling them to expedite the content-creation process and meet tight deadlines.

OpenAI’s content-generation capabilities empower users to create variations of their content, ensuring that the right message reaches the right audience at the right time. With natural language queries and a search function that yields answers content creators can swiftly access and utilize specific database information, reducing time spent on manual searches. By automating the search and interpretation process, OpenAI’s tools free up content creators to focus on creativity, accelerating productivity and improving output quality.

https://www.brightspot.com/ai