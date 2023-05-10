Adobe and Google integrating Firefly and Bard

Adobe and Google are partnering to bring Firefly to Bard, Google’s experimental conversational AI service, with the ability to continue the creative journey further in Adobe Express. With the new Bard by Google integration, users at all skill levels will be able to describe their vision to Bard in their own words to create Firefly generated images directly in Bard and then modify and use them to create designs via Express.

Because Firefly has the CAI’s Content Credentials on by default, every image created in Bard using Firefly will have transparency built in. The CAI’s Content Credentials are a free, open-source tool that serve as a digital “nutrition label.” Content Credentials can show information such as name, date, the tools used to create an image and any edits made to that image. They remain associated with content wherever it is used, published or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content.

Firefly’s first model is trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and public domain content where copyright has expired. Enterprise businesses will be able to train Firefly with their own creative collateral in order to generate content in the company’s brand language.

https://www.adobe.com/sensei/generative-ai/firefly.html