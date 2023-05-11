Sinequa enhances platform for scientific search and clinical trial data

AI-powered search provider Sinequa has announced domain-specific enhancements to its intelligent search platform for Scientific Search and Clinical Trial Data. Its search platform now utilizes new Neural Search and ChatGPT capabilities for faster, more effective discovery and decisions in drug development and clinical research. Sinequa will present these capabilities at the 2023 Bio-IT World Conference, May 16-18, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, during conference sessions and at booth #803 in Auditorium Hall C.

Combining the capabilities of Sinequa Neural Search – multiple deep learning and large language models for natural language understanding (NLU) – with the latest ChatGPT models through Azure OpenAI Service, Sinequa enables accurate, fast, traceable semantic search, insight generation, and summarization. Users can query and converse with a secure corpus of data, including proprietary life science systems, enterprise collaboration systems, and external data sources, to answer complex and nuanced questions. Comprehensive search results with high relevance and the ability to generate concise summaries enhance R&D intelligence, optimize clinical trials, and streamline regulatory workflows.

https://www.sinequa.com/enterprise-search-for-industries/healthcare-life-science/