Tridion unites web content, structured content and headless delivery

RWS, a provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, announced the launch of its next major release of Tridion, RWS’s intelligent multilingual content management system. The platform combines web content, structured content and headless delivery in a single solution, for organizations with heavy content demands.

The new platform helps clients to better orchestrate the creation, management, translation and delivery of content to any digital touchpoint across the customer journey. It means that customers, employees and partners can expect a consistent experience, in their own language, on any device or channel. Includes:

Headless Delivery – fine-grained access to content components and semantic modeling of headless content.

– fine-grained access to content components and semantic modeling of headless content. Content Discovery – now also natively provides additional content services such as intelligent content recommendations.

– now also natively provides additional content services such as intelligent content recommendations. Content Security – further modernized features for access management, authentication and audit trails.

– further modernized features for access management, authentication and audit trails. User Experience and Workflow –simplified and aligned with daily user tasks with a direct impact on productivity for both web content and long-form structured content.

–simplified and aligned with daily user tasks with a direct impact on productivity for both web content and long-form structured content. Content Globalization – further streamlined translation workflows integrated with RWS’s translation technology.

Tridion Docs 15, Tridion Sites 10, an updated version of Tridion Dynamic Experience Delivery (DXD) and new embedded version of Fonto for structured content authoring, will be available in July 2023.

https://www.rws.com