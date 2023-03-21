Adobe announces multiple product updates

At Adobe Summit Adobe unveiled a wide range of product updates across Adobe Experience Cloud, a customer experience management solution, and Adobe Creative Cloud a platform for creating compelling content, to help brands drive experience-led growth.

Adobe debuted new Adobe Sensei GenAI services, including Adobe Firefly – a new family of creative generative AI models, as well as new generative AI innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud to power marketing workflows. The company also announced new Adobe Product Analytics and a reimagined content management solution enabling marketers to self-serve website and mobile app edits.

Adobe unveiled Adobe Express for Enterprise, allowing anyone within an organization to rapidly create and iterate content, regardless of their creative skill level. Adobe also announced a Content Supply Chain solution, made possible through Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud that connect popular tools for planning, creating, reviewing and distributing creative collateral so teams can collaborate more efficiently.

AI and generative AI services will be integrated natively in Adobe Experience Cloud as a co-pilot for marketers, improving productivity and efficiency while providing full creative control and trusted governance capabilities. Sensei GenAI will leverage multiple large language models (LLMs) including Microsoft Azure OpenAI and FLAN-T5 within Adobe Experience Platform, depending on business needs.

