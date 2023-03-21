Kobai launches Saturn Knowledge Graph

Kobai, a codeless knowledge graph platform, announced the availability of Kobai Saturn, a knowledge graph to harness the scale, performance, and cost efficiency of the lakehouse architecture. Kobai Saturn extends the capabilities of the Kobai Platform, integrating every use case and function into a single semantic layer.

Business users need quick insights to make day-to-day decisions, which require connected data from data from across the enterprise. With Kobai Saturn, organizations can leverage the ease of knowledge graphs with the scalability of a data warehouse. New capabilities include:

Direct integration: embedded in the data layer, organizations can query data without moving it from the lake or warehouse, following W3C and Lakehouse open standards for complete interoperability

Improved performance: on-demand and burstable compute leveraging the underlying data layer for faster graph queries and ML training without virtualization

Seamless collaboration: publish business question as SQL views to integrate with existing data science and business intelligence tools

Kobai’s codeless platform provides a business-first approach and a collaborative environment to rapidly share insights across the entire organization. The new Kobai Saturn knowledge graph works directly with Kobai’s Studio framework and Tower visualization products.

https://www.kobai.io/products/kobai-saturn