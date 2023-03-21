Ontotext releases Metadata Studio 3.2

Ontotext, a provider of enterprise knowledge graph (EKG) technology and semantic database engines, released Ontotext Metadata Studio version 3.2. The metadata management and tagging control solution helps organizations to transform content into knowledge. Users can utilize the taxonomical instance data in their knowledge graph to achieve explainable and customizable out-of-the-box taxonomy-driven tagging.

Ontotext Metadata Studio 3.2 makes it easy for users to determine whether a use case could be automated or not across any third-party text mining service, simplifies orchestrating complex text analysis across third-party services, and evaluates their quality against internal benchmarks or against one another.

With version 3.2, Ontotext Metadata Studio enables non-technical end users to create, evaluate, and improve the quality of their text analytics service by tagging and linking against their own business domain model. With extensive explainability and control features, users who are not proficient in text analytics techniques can understand the causal relationships between the underlying dataset, the specific text analytics service configuration, and the final output.

This enhancement enables efficient user intervention, making the human truly in the loop and completely in control of the whole extraction process. Ontotext Metadata Studio is domain neutral and applicable for various domains and use cases.

