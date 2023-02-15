TerminusDB launches TerminusCMS

TerminusDB announced the launch of a product called TerminusCMS that connects content, documentation, data, and processes to turn content management from a resource drain into a cross-functional semantic knowledge centre.

TerminusCMS is an open-source, headless, and developer-focused content and knowledge management system. Under the hood is an RDF graph database that connects JSON documents into a graph. It is schema-based and the schema prompts developers to model their knowledge management requirements. By modeling requirements and incorporating operational/transactional data, content, documentation, and media, businesses create an organization-wide knowledge graph. This knowledge graph bridges content and data silos but also includes business logic in the form of graph edges: the relationships between data and content.

Global organizations are complicated environments with huge supply chains, multi-regional teams, and local regulatory compliance needs. Semantic relationships between people, content, and data make the job of obtaining knowledge from day-to-day operations and transactions possible. TerminusCMS has an analytics engine that enables developers to use GraphQL as a proper graph query language. Often hidden transactional and operational data, and once siloed content, is discoverable and useable with TerminusCMS.

