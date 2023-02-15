Stilo management buys out Stilo Corporation

Stilo Corporation announced that the management team, comprised of Bryan Tipper (CEO) and Jackson Klein (CTO), have acquired 100% of Stilo Corporation’s shares. The acquisition transfers all IP, trademarks, and customer contracts as it relates to Stilo’s suite of software products:

OmniMark: A well-established development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions.

Migrate: An automated cloud XML content conversion tool enabling organizations to improve turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules.

OptimizeR: A tool to help automate the deduplication of DITA content, improve content consistency, and help maximize the opportunity for content reuse.

Analyzer: An interactive platform that enables users to identify content reuse across multiple source formats, pinpoint potential cost savings, and generate compelling and detailed graphical reports.

With the change in ownership structure, Stilo Corporation will be able to significantly reduce corporate overheads and reinvest these savings into new product development.

https://www.stilo.com