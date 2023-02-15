This week we feature articles by Ted Chiang, and Maria Puertas & Simon Fondrie-Teitler.
Additional reading from Heather Hedden, Benj Edwards, and Tom Warren.
News comes from Weaviate, Expert[.]ai, MadCap Software, and Open Applications Group.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index/
Opinion / Analysis
ChatGPT is a blurry JPEG of the Web
This analogy to lossy compression is not just a way to understand ChatGPT’s facility at repackaging information found on the Web by using different words. It’s also a way to understand the “hallucinations,” or nonsensical answers to factual questions, to which large language models such as ChatGPT are all too prone.
Ted Chiang does an excellent job of communicating to a non-technical audience why caution is called for in the use of large language models. (13 min).
https://www.newyorker.com/tech/annals-of-technology/chatgpt-is-a-blurry-jpeg-of-the-web
How to fix your organization’s Meta pixel problem
Do you know whether, or what, information you are tracking and sending to Meta / Facebook? Does your company’s privacy policy makes claims about protecting customer data? If so, you may want to verify those claims are, in fact, supported across the organization. This may not be easy due to old code, turnover, size, and the number of websites and applications you have. The Markup’s Maria Puertas and Simon Fondrie-Teitler show you how to use their free research tool get started. (9 min).
https://themarkup.org/levelup/2023/01/31/in-2023-resolve-to-fix-your-organizations-meta-pixel-problem
More Reading
Content technology news
Weaviate releases generative search module
Combines language abilities like ChatGPT’s with a vector database that is relevant, secure, real time, and less prone to hallucination.
https://gilbane.com/2023/02/weaviate-releases-generative-search-module/
Expert[.]ai announces new features to hybrid natural language platform
New features include expanded on-premise deployment options, enhanced taxonomy management via 3rd-party knowledge sources, and library integrations.
https://gilbane.com/2023/02/expert-ai-announces-new-features-to-hybrid-natural-language-platform/
Madcap Software adds cloud-based authoring to MadCap Central
You can now create and edit files, and maintain projects uploaded to MadCap Central independent of MadCap Flare.
https://gilbane.com/2023/02/madcap-software-adds-cloud-based-authoring-to-madcap-central/
Open Applications Group releases IOF Ontology Version 202301
Includes IOF Core in the Released status and the Supply Chain and the Maintenance Reference Ontologies in the Provisional Status.
https://gilbane.com/2023/02/oagi-releases-iof-ontology-version-202301/
The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.
