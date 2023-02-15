Gilbane Advisor 2-15-23 — Blurry JPEGS, Meta pixels, ontologies

ChatGPT is a blurry JPEG of the Web

This analogy to lossy compression is not just a way to understand ChatGPT’s facility at repackaging information found on the Web by using different words. It’s also a way to understand the “hallucinations,” or nonsensical answers to factual questions, to which large language models such as ChatGPT are all too prone.

Ted Chiang does an excellent job of communicating to a non-technical audience why caution is called for in the use of large language models. (13 min).

https://www.newyorker.com/tech/annals-of-technology/chatgpt-is-a-blurry-jpeg-of-the-web

How to fix your organization’s Meta pixel problem

Do you know whether, or what, information you are tracking and sending to Meta / Facebook? Does your company’s privacy policy makes claims about protecting customer data? If so, you may want to verify those claims are, in fact, supported across the organization. This may not be easy due to old code, turnover, size, and the number of websites and applications you have. The Markup’s Maria Puertas and Simon Fondrie-Teitler show you how to use their free research tool get started. (9 min).

https://themarkup.org/levelup/2023/01/31/in-2023-resolve-to-fix-your-organizations-meta-pixel-problem

Weaviate releases generative search module

Combines language abilities like ChatGPT’s with a vector database that is relevant, secure, real time, and less prone to hallucination.

https://gilbane.com/2023/02/weaviate-releases-generative-search-module/

Expert[.]ai announces new features to hybrid natural language platform

New features include expanded on-premise deployment options, enhanced taxonomy management via 3rd-party knowledge sources, and library integrations.

https://gilbane.com/2023/02/expert-ai-announces-new-features-to-hybrid-natural-language-platform/

Madcap Software adds cloud-based authoring to MadCap Central

You can now create and edit files, and maintain projects uploaded to MadCap Central independent of MadCap Flare.

https://gilbane.com/2023/02/madcap-software-adds-cloud-based-authoring-to-madcap-central/

Open Applications Group releases IOF Ontology Version 202301

Includes IOF Core in the Released status and the Supply Chain and the Maintenance Reference Ontologies in the Provisional Status.

https://gilbane.com/2023/02/oagi-releases-iof-ontology-version-202301/

