Acquia announces new CDP features, pricing tiers, and delivery options

Acquia announced new Acquia Customer Data Platform (Acquia CDP) tiers and partner models, expanded industry focus, and configurability to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes. Acquia now gives organizations with smaller budgets and teams an entry into the product, built on the same platform that serves complex, global organizations. The platform now offers:

CDP configurations and machine learning (ML) models for unique requirements in retail, consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare, financial services, and travel and hospitality.

CDP features pricing tiers to serve small, medium, and large organizations with varying customer data management needs. These can range from businesses that need a single view of the customer to those with mature CX strategies.

Improved scalability based on each organization’s maturity and growth in customer profiles, transactions, events, geographies, and brands.

Better configurability and extensibility with support for more data elements, data sources, downstream services, workflows, and schedules to serve unique business needs.

Acquia partners can now implement and service clients with access to enhanced training from Acquia, sandboxes and demo environments, technical resources, data implementation, and other support programs.

https://www.acquia.com