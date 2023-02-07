MadCap Software adds cloud-based authoring to MadCap Central

MadCap Software, Inc., a provider of multi-channel content authoring software, released a new version of their content experience management (CxM) platform, MadCap Central. Designed for teams and enterprises, the latest version adds content authoring capabilities in the cloud. Now authorized users can contribute to content development, publishing, project management, collaboration, translation, hosting and analytics using the cloud-based MadCap Central platform without the need to add subscriptions to the MadCap Flare desktop application. Single-source publishing means the same content can be repurposed to deliver modern documentation websites, print brochures, online Help, knowledge bases, support sites, training and development content.

MadCap Flare and Central extend micro content functionality with the ability to design and display micro content as curated knowledge containers or panels on any topic or in search results. The flexible knowledge panels can be used to improve the user experience (UX). The containers can also be used to help bridge the gap between technical documentation and sales and marketing by highlighting new products, updated features, and promotions and turning technical information into a variable lead and revenue generation engine. MadCap Central also adds enterprise single sign-on (SSO) for improved user management, password management, and security compliance.

https://www.madcapsoftware.com