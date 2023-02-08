Gilbane Advisor 2-8-23 — machine translation, contextual computing

Enabling contextual computing in today’s enterprise information fabrics

What do get when you combine network effects, decentralized knowledge graphs, statistical machine learning, and blockchains? Alan Morrison: “… a siloless network of networks approach which P2P data networks such as IPFS are enabling will eventually result in…” a new level of connectivity, extended contextual computing, and value. OriginTrail is an instructive example. (5 min).

https://www.datasciencecentral.com/enabling-contextual-computing-in-todays-enterprise-information-fabrics/

Revisiting controlled language for better machine translation quality

Rocío Txabarriaga reports on (with link to) a paper proposing a methodology to more effectively and efficiently leverage style quality to improve controlled language MT results. The authors address limitations of current methods of accounting for language style, and show how their approach reduces the need for continuous model and fine tuning. (summary 2 min, paper 20 min).

https://slator.com/revisiting-controlled-language-better-machine-translation-quality/

Content technology news

Netlify acquires Gatsby

Netlify is a platform for modern web development and the acquisition is aimed at accelerating adoption of composable web architectures.

https://gilbane.com/2023/02/netlify-acquires-gatsby/

W3C re-launched as a public-interest non-profit organization

The new entity preserves member-driven approach, existing worldwide outreach and cooperation while allowing additional partners around the world.

https://gilbane.com/2023/01/w3c-re-launched-as-a-public-interest-non-profit-organization/

CrafterCMS expands its marketplace

The headless CMS and composable DXP vendor expands marketplace with 60+ open source plugins, blueprints, and packaged business capabilities.

https://gilbane.com/2023/02/craftercms-expands-its-marketplace/

AesirX launches headless CMS

The CMS includes marketing automation software, digiatal asset management (DAM), 1st-party analytics, business insights, and Single Sign On.

https://gilbane.com/2023/02/aesirx-launches-headless-cms/

