Netlify acquires Gatsby

Netlify, a platform for modern web development, announced that it has acquired Gatsby Inc., providers of a cloud platform for web delivery and content orchestration, and creators of the open source framework Gatsby.

Gatsby first became known for its open source, frontend framework that featured a data layer and an ecosystem of content management system (CMS) plugins. On top of the framework, Gatsby built a cloud platform for building, deploying, and previewing large enterprise content sites.

To keep the power in the hands of developers and honor its deep roots in open source, Netlify says it is committed to being a good steward of the Gatsby open-source project and the maintainers will join the open source group together with the creators of frameworks like Solid JS and Eleventy.

Gatsby’s source plugin ecosystem, originally targeted primarily to content management systems, is also accessible to any data source that exposes an API (such as e-commerce systems like Shopify), enabling teams to adopt composable architectures without having to write glue code. The company has been working closely with partners and enterprise customers to deliver the new Valhalla Content Hub, which builds upon their data layer and delivers a hosted, fault-tolerant, edge-first GraphQL API.

https://www.netlify.com ■ https://www.gatsbyjs.com