How we’re approaching AI-generated writing on Medium

This is a tricky issue for publishers, platforms, and writers, and given the infinite use cases and risk scenarios a general solution is not in the cards. Detection and enforcement efforts may provide some situational utility, but will be a whack-a-mole-like. Readers will, (or should), be concerned as provenance, source quality, and trust become more difficult to establish. Scott Lamb describes Medium’s first steps to address the issue. It’s a thoughtful and reasonable start. (4 min, not including comments).

https://blog.medium.com/how-were-approaching-ai-generated-writing-on-medium-16ee8cb3bc89

Who owns the generative AI platform?

Or rather, how is the tech stack and market for generative AI evolving? Who will be able to build sustainable businesses in this market, and why? Matt Bornstein, Guido Appenzeller, & Martin Casado have a good overview for investors, analysts, enterprise organizations, startups, and computing infrastructure businesses (12 min).



https://a16z.com/2023/01/19/who-owns-the-generative-ai-platform/

Digital Science acquires metaphacts

metaphacts is a knowledge graph and decision intelligence software company. Its metaphactory platform helps accelerate knowledge graph adoption.

https://gilbane.com/2023/01/digital-science-acquires-metaphacts/

Zeta Alpha integrates GPT with its semantic neural engine

To provide reliable and explainable AI generated answers to enterprise search queries and improve productivity in search and knowledge management.

https://gilbane.com/2023/01/zeta-alpha-integrates-gpt-with-its-semantic-neural-engine/

WordSphere acquires DrupalWares

The WordPress website development company is also offering front-end and back-end development services for Drupal, BigCommerce, and Shopify.

https://gilbane.com/2023/01/wordsphere-acquires-drupalware/

Section enhancements to help setup and scale Mastodon servers

The platform automates the management of workloads with rules-based parameters to easily distribute and scale Mastodon instances globally.

https://gilbane.com/2023/01/section-enhancements-to-help-setup-and-scale-mastodon-servers/

