Digital Science acquires metaphacts

Digital Science has completed the acquisition of metaphacts, which has become the newest member of the Digital Science family. Based in Germany, metaphacts is a knowledge graph and decision intelligence software company. Its main product metaphactory is a platform that supports customers in accelerating their adoption of knowledge graphs and driving knowledge democratization. metaphacts operates in the pharmaceutical, engineering, manufacturing, finance, insurance, retail and energy markets, and will be working most closely with Digital Science portfolio product Dimensions.

This acquisition will see metaphacts and Digital Science build new, joint knowledge democratization solutions, facilitating the interface between humans and machines, and helping transform raw data into human and machine-interpretable, actionable insights to power business decisions. metaphactory’s semantic knowledge modelling approach will be applied to the Dimensions linked information dataset to expose new, meaningful knowledge through metaphactory’s semantic search and graph exploration capabilities.

Customers can leverage this curated, packaged data solution and enrich and gain additional context for their proprietary knowledge. Additional integrations with complementary products from the Digital Science portfolio, such as OntoChem’s text analysis and data mining products, are also available.

https://metaphacts.com ■ https://www.digital-science.com