Snowflake to acquire Mobilize.Net’s SnowConvert

Snowflake announced it has signed a definitive agreement for Snowflake to acquire SnowConvert, a suite of tools for efficiently migrating databases to the Data Cloud, from Mobilize.Net.

A key challenge with platform migrations is the code conversion required to ensure that all legacy database functionality can be moved to the cloud with minimal time and effort. The SnowConvert toolkit has long been a preferred solution for migrating customer workloads to Snowflake, using sophisticated automation techniques that reduce the need for manual coding and help ensure migration projects are successful.

After converting more than 1.5 billion lines of code1 with SnowConvert, the toolkit has proven to significantly reduce migration effort and improve the speed of migrating legacy databases to Snowflake through the built-in analysis capabilities at a data-type and procedure level, as well as matching to Snowflake native types. In addition to legacy database conversions, SnowConvert also converts workloads written in Scala and Python, making it easy to transfer that code to Snowflake’s Snowpark developer environment.

Closing of the acquisition is subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. SnowConvert will expand Snowflake’s professional services footprint in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Bellevue, Washington.

