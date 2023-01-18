One AI Language solution for developers now in AWS Marketplace

One AI, a platform that enables developers to add language AI to products and services, announced it has entered into a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The relationship allows One AI to offer its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) language AI solutions in the AWS Marketplace, which makes it easy for customers to find, test, buy and deploy software on AWS.

One AI’s advanced natural language processing (NLP) platform allows developers to analyze and process large amounts of text, audio and video data through an application programming interface (API) for a range of use cases, including analyzing and understanding email threads for customer sentiment or reactions, extracting important points in a conversation, examining and breaking down all data from call centers, and determining positive and negative feedback on various subjects from social media posts and product reviews.

Businesses and developers can create their own Language Skills or choose from a library that includes capabilities such as advanced data extraction, transcription, summarization, sentiment analysis, emotion recognition, and action item detection. The library of Language Skills allows businesses and developers to tailor the solution to their specific needs and use-cases.

https://www.oneai.com ■ https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-div4d7ckhwkqe