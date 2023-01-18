Gilbane Advisor 1-18-23 — Practical decentralization, knowledge graph funding

Opinion / Analysis

Knowledge graph adoption — sales pitch for getting executive support

Bojan Ciric has some good advice on getting buy-in.

This article is my take to resolve the communication gap where the knowledge graph concept and its potential to generate business outcomes is not properly communicated to the executives who have the decision capacity to give the “go” for knowledge graph enablement. (6 min).

https://medium.com/the-future-of-data/knowledge-graph-adoption-sales-pitch-for-executive-support-ebb1a662a096

Progressive decentralization: a high-level framework

Decentralization may be a core requirement of web3, but its utility is not limited to web3 or crypto. Nor is decentralization the answer to every business objective. It is also not easy. Jad Esber and Scott Duke Kominers (and of course a16z Crypto) are clearly believers in decentralization, but argue for a balanced and flexible approach on how, where, and when to adopt it. Their high-level framework is useful for broad senior management planning discussions. (9 min).

https://a16zcrypto.com/progressive-decentralization-a-high-level-framework/

More Reading

Content technology news

Bloomreach adds catalog management feature

The new feature means business users can view, debug, and test new API call types against all of their product catalogs in one place.

https://gilbane.com/2023/01/bloomreach-adds-catalog-management-feature/

Vercel and Sitecore partner

Vercel’s platform for front-end developers and Sitecore’s content management and other products, will help clients build composable digital experiences.

https://gilbane.com/2023/01/vercel-and-sitecore-partner/

Solodev launches serverless CMS

The Serverless CMS provides composable services for traditional and headless websites and apps, including Jamstack frameworks like React.

https://gilbane.com/2023/01/solodev-launches-serverless-cms/

NewSpark[.]io updates digital asset management platform

The Media Manager uses NewSpark’s AI tagging tool uses computer vision to analyze and automatically tag assets with relevant keywords and phrases.

https://gilbane.com/2023/01/newspark-io-updates-digital-asset-management-platform/

