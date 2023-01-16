Uniform and Algolia partner

Uniform announced a partnership with Algolia. With the new integration, marketers and merchandisers can query Agolia within Uniform Canvas to show either for specific results, such as blog entries or products, or a dynamic range based on a search query. This process uses Algolia to deliver results quickly and can be used with any connected index within Algolia. These results can also be used for testing and personalization using Uniform Context.

In practice, this means that a Canvas component can be connected to an Algolia index built from a commerce engine, then set to search for either alternative products (e.g., showing alternative brown leather shoes when viewing a product detail page) or complementary products to drive cross-sales (e.g., Brown belts and bags to match the shoes being viewed.) As new products are added to the index, the component automatically adds the most relevant options, to boost conversions without manual work. This can be used to recommend content or tutorials to support marketing use cases.

With Algolia’s prebuilt front-end component, business users can control the display of search results (pagination, columns, other page content), also the display of the images in the Algolia index without developer support.

https://uniform.dev/ ■ https://algolia.com