Lexalytics expands NLP capabilities across foreign languages

Lexalytics, an InMoment company and provider of AI-based, natural language processing (NLP) technology, announced it has improved accuracy and expanded NLP capabilities for 11 non-English languages. Now global brands and businesses can analyze unstructured data natively and benefit from full-featured text analytics to better understand their customers and make more informed decisions across 31 total languages.

While some companies offer a range of NLP features in languages other than English, few cover the sheer number that Lexalytics supports. Many rely on machine translation before processing which can decrease the accuracy of the analysis. Because Lexalytics processes text data in its native language, it can take into account specific nuances and complexities of that language, and better understand the meaning and context of the text.

Lexalytics has expanded feature coverage to include entities, themes, summarization, sentiment (at the document and item level), categorization, and part-of-speech tagging for the following 11 languages: Arabic, Danish, Finnish, Hebrew, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese. Lexalytics continues to offer full-featured support for an additional 20 languages. These expanded language capabilities are available for customers of Lexalytics’ Salience, Semantria API, and Spotlight application, as well as InMoment’s XI Platform.

